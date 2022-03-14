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The WHO as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT
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96 views • March 14, 2022
The WHO as a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT
The WHO as a “Proxy World Government”? Abolition of the Nation State? While all of you are distracted with cabal nato provoked war globalist psychopaths are preparing an “international agreement on the prevention and control of pandemics” binding under international law.
The negotiations in Geneva have already begun – in the end ALL 194 member states of the WHO would be forced to implement the measures decided by the WHO, such as lockdowns or general compulsory vaccination. STOP being a sheeple and useful idiot doing EVERYTHING your GOD TV tells you & start understadning what REALLY is going on.
The plan to make the WHO a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT. Also the WEF document on Digital Identity. For PDF of both documents contact us at [email protected]
Thanks Diana for your findings you share with us.
source:
Diana Lenska
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yWUWjkUwMYhu/
The WHO as a “Proxy World Government”? Abolition of the Nation State? While all of you are distracted with cabal nato provoked war globalist psychopaths are preparing an “international agreement on the prevention and control of pandemics” binding under international law.
The negotiations in Geneva have already begun – in the end ALL 194 member states of the WHO would be forced to implement the measures decided by the WHO, such as lockdowns or general compulsory vaccination. STOP being a sheeple and useful idiot doing EVERYTHING your GOD TV tells you & start understadning what REALLY is going on.
The plan to make the WHO a Proxy WORLD GOVERNMENT. Also the WEF document on Digital Identity. For PDF of both documents contact us at [email protected]
Thanks Diana for your findings you share with us.
source:
Diana Lenska
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yWUWjkUwMYhu/
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