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A Very Unholy War
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65 views • February 10, 2022
Humanity is in a war with pure Evil and is fighting for it's survival. The enemy has succeeded in keeping most people unaware the war is in progress and is leading the people to kill themselves with vaccines, poison foods, contaminated water and air, and 5G radiation. The goal is a transhuman society owned and controlled by he filthy rich elite, hungry for power and wealth who made their deal with the Devil to help destroy humanity. The people refuse to believe that the war or evil like this actually exist, in spite of all the recent vaccine deaths ...
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