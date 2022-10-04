Li Ka-Shing Sells Property for $2.65 Billion

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10/02/2022 CK Asset Holdings owned by Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-Shing recently announced that it will sell one of Asia’s most expensive residential projects to a Singapore fund property for $2.65 billion