The Secret Masonic Victory of World War Two

The Secret Masonic Victory of World War 2
Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2. Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory. All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a one world communist utopia. All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture. Hitler knew who was behind it and now so do you.
Part1: The Russian Revolution
Part 2: The German Revolution
Part 3: Holodomor - Death by Famine
Part 4: Return of Their King
Part 5: The Spanish Revolution
Part 6: The Mexican Revolution
Part 7: Freemasonry and the Occult
Part 8: The Luciferian Doctrine Explained
Part 9: The Boer War
Part 10: The Seeds Of The Holy War
Part 11: The Irish Revolution
Part 12: The Spanish Armada and The Occult
Part 13: The Last Holy War
Part 14: The Satanic British Talmudic Empire
Part 15: The Mystery of Stalin and the Masonic Agenda
Part 16: The Masonic Subversion of the Catholic Church
Part 17: Return of the Bolsheviks
Part 18: Who Really Started World War Two
Part 19: Why did the NS leadership believe Jesus was not Jewish?
Final Part: Sources and Discoveries
Bonus: The Miracle Of Fatima
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
Source: https://archive.org/details/tsmvww2_201912
#CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #CeaseFireNOW, #BoycottIsrael, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, Dennis, Wise, Truth, History, Communism, Communist, Communists, WW2, WWII, World, War, 2, II, Freemasonry, Freemasons, Freemason, Masonry, Masons, Masonic, Jews, Jew, Palestine, Palestinians, war crime, terrorism, terrorists, Israel, Israelis, Zionists, Zionist, Zionism,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.