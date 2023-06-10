https://gettr.com/post/p2jbosx6c72
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】John Fredericks, Host of The John Fredericks Radio (GETTR: @jfradioshow): The truth will set us free! The traditional media in the United States has already become a propaganda machine like Russia's "Pravda," so we must spread the truth and get people mobilized!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】The John Fredericks Radio电台节目主持人，约翰·弗雷德里克：真相会带给我们自由！而美国的传统媒体已经沦为俄罗斯《真理报》这样的宣传机器，所以我们要传播真相，号召人们行动起来！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
