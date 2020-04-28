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Nurse describes how people are left to die so they get tagged as COVID19
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108 views • April 28, 2020
It's a very diabolical time in our history. Darkness raises it's ugly head out if the shadows, but fear not, we shall overcome, for they overcame him by the Blood of The Lamb and by the words of their testimony. They fear Light so they stay in the dark, confronting the light directly is a sign of their end. The sickle will soon be out and the harvest will be reaped.
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