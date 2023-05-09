Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Top 5 Guns for TEOTWAWKI (Short Version)
307 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Paul explains his top 5 firearm choices for TEOTWAWKI/WROL/SHTF situations.

Shirts and patches: https://www.tristartrading.com/collections/paul-harrell-official-store

Top 5 Guns for TEOTWAWKI (Long Version):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2qCFBW0L48

Paul's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5769301

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVLZYBCs73E

Paul Harrell

Keywords
shtfwrolteotwawkipaul harrell5 guns

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket