Democrats have decided it's ‘Biden or nothing’ for upcoming election
Published 13 hours ago

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says the Democratic Party is in a “messy situation” with choosing Joe Biden to be their nominee. Mr Mulvaney sat down with Sky News Australia to discuss the US election race and its Democrat and Republican candidates. He said choosing President Biden is the “least messy” option the Democrats have. “Do people think he’s too old for the job? – yes he is – but he is the incumbent President of the United States,” Mr Mulvaney said. “It’s almost like they’ve thrown their hands up and said it’s Biden or nothing.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

