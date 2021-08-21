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Dr. Mike Yeadon | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich ~ August 20, 2021
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260 views • August 21, 2021
Clip from: Stiftung Corona Ausschuss | Sitzung 66 Kettenreaktion - Chain Reaction.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/xlY668WgOyfwzyz - 21.08.2021 (Dr. Michael Yeadon - 4:05:30.)
14:18 Don't be afraid of the virus. It's nothing like as dangerous as you've been led to believe.
14:38 Be Very Terrified of Your Governments or Bodies Above Those Governments Are Doing.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Der Corona Ausschuss wurde von vier RechtsanwältInnen gegründet. Er führt eine Beweisaufnahme zur Corona-Krise und den Maßnahmen durch. Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Ausschuss: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Nur durch Ihre Spende ist die Arbeit des Ausschusses möglich. Spendenbescheinigungen können wir derzeit leider noch nicht ausstellen.
Rechtsanwaltsanderkonto/Treuhandkonto: Rechtsanwalt Dr. Reiner Füllmich Verwendungszweck: “Spende Corona-Ausschuss” IBAN: DE06 3701 0050 0989 9305 04 BIC: PBNKDEFFXXX
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Die Stiftung Corona Ausschuss ist Produzentin der Live Streams und inhaltlich verantwortlich. OVALmedia Berlin GmbH verantwortet die technische Übertragung. Beide finanzieren ihre Arbeit durch Spenden. Bitte unterstützen Sie auch OVALmedia. Überweisung: Name: Robert Cibis IBAN: DE93 7603 0080 0200 8728 18 BIC: CSDBDE71 .
Paypal: OVALmedia Berlin GmbH https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalmediaberlin .
—————————————————————————————————————————————
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6fHZvAD8U8&;t=686s - 4:41:07
——————————————————————————————
Dr Mike Yeadon, Stiftung Corona Ausschuss, Sitzung 66, Kettenreaktion, Chain Reaction, 20.08.2021
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/xlY668WgOyfwzyz - 21.08.2021 (Dr. Michael Yeadon - 4:05:30.)
14:18 Don't be afraid of the virus. It's nothing like as dangerous as you've been led to believe.
14:38 Be Very Terrified of Your Governments or Bodies Above Those Governments Are Doing.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Der Corona Ausschuss wurde von vier RechtsanwältInnen gegründet. Er führt eine Beweisaufnahme zur Corona-Krise und den Maßnahmen durch. Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss:
https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Ausschuss: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Nur durch Ihre Spende ist die Arbeit des Ausschusses möglich. Spendenbescheinigungen können wir derzeit leider noch nicht ausstellen.
Rechtsanwaltsanderkonto/Treuhandkonto: Rechtsanwalt Dr. Reiner Füllmich Verwendungszweck: “Spende Corona-Ausschuss” IBAN: DE06 3701 0050 0989 9305 04 BIC: PBNKDEFFXXX
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Die Stiftung Corona Ausschuss ist Produzentin der Live Streams und inhaltlich verantwortlich. OVALmedia Berlin GmbH verantwortet die technische Übertragung. Beide finanzieren ihre Arbeit durch Spenden. Bitte unterstützen Sie auch OVALmedia. Überweisung: Name: Robert Cibis IBAN: DE93 7603 0080 0200 8728 18 BIC: CSDBDE71 .
Paypal: OVALmedia Berlin GmbH https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalmediaberlin .
—————————————————————————————————————————————
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6fHZvAD8U8&;t=686s - 4:41:07
——————————————————————————————
Dr Mike Yeadon, Stiftung Corona Ausschuss, Sitzung 66, Kettenreaktion, Chain Reaction, 20.08.2021
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