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Adrenochrome Data Dump.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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497 views • February 15, 2021
This video provides some homework for those wanting to get to know more..

Currently, the links provided for the ufile.io downloads will only work if you are a premium member.

If you are on Telegram, there are downloads available on GermanQPatiot's channel here: https://t.me/WTF1_3

If you do not have or do not want to join Telegram, we have downloaded the files and will provide links shortly for a free download shortly.

The link to the data dump files is here -

https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZu4LSXZVlUoI1Jvlqy6RWMLLTwe90bmJaM7

IF the download traffic becomes too much it may be shut down for a while, return a few hours later to gain your files.

There are 9 PDFs available, you are free to download any one of them or all if you wish.

Some of the PDFs have a cover letter in German, you can highlight and copy the German content and past it to a translator like DeepL Translator (https://www.deepl.com/en/translator) - and NO, you DON'T want to be using ANY Google product.

There are no images, just copies of original source documents - data, LOTS of data.

What most people don't get - this is only ONE offshoot of trafficking...

Public domain video

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