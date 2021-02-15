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Adrenochrome Data Dump.
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497 views • February 15, 2021
This video provides some homework for those wanting to get to know more..
Currently, the links provided for the ufile.io downloads will only work if you are a premium member.
If you are on Telegram, there are downloads available on GermanQPatiot's channel here: https://t.me/WTF1_3
If you do not have or do not want to join Telegram, we have downloaded the files and will provide links shortly for a free download shortly.
The link to the data dump files is here -
https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZu4LSXZVlUoI1Jvlqy6RWMLLTwe90bmJaM7
IF the download traffic becomes too much it may be shut down for a while, return a few hours later to gain your files.
There are 9 PDFs available, you are free to download any one of them or all if you wish.
Some of the PDFs have a cover letter in German, you can highlight and copy the German content and past it to a translator like DeepL Translator (https://www.deepl.com/en/translator) - and NO, you DON'T want to be using ANY Google product.
There are no images, just copies of original source documents - data, LOTS of data.
What most people don't get - this is only ONE offshoot of trafficking...
Public domain video
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This channel is monetized through PayPal, SubscribeStar, Patreon, and CoinPayments.
Click the green $ icon at the top of any of our videos or at the top of this
page to donate - anywhere from buying us a coffee to sponsoring our own server;
either way, we are just as grateful!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can find our social media listings here:
https://LinkTr.ee/Decisive.Liberty
Currently, the links provided for the ufile.io downloads will only work if you are a premium member.
If you are on Telegram, there are downloads available on GermanQPatiot's channel here: https://t.me/WTF1_3
If you do not have or do not want to join Telegram, we have downloaded the files and will provide links shortly for a free download shortly.
The link to the data dump files is here -
https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZu4LSXZVlUoI1Jvlqy6RWMLLTwe90bmJaM7
IF the download traffic becomes too much it may be shut down for a while, return a few hours later to gain your files.
There are 9 PDFs available, you are free to download any one of them or all if you wish.
Some of the PDFs have a cover letter in German, you can highlight and copy the German content and past it to a translator like DeepL Translator (https://www.deepl.com/en/translator) - and NO, you DON'T want to be using ANY Google product.
There are no images, just copies of original source documents - data, LOTS of data.
What most people don't get - this is only ONE offshoot of trafficking...
Public domain video
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This channel is monetized through PayPal, SubscribeStar, Patreon, and CoinPayments.
Click the green $ icon at the top of any of our videos or at the top of this
page to donate - anywhere from buying us a coffee to sponsoring our own server;
either way, we are just as grateful!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can find our social media listings here:
https://LinkTr.ee/Decisive.Liberty
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