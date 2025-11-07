BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Celebration of Charlie Kirk with Recover America Founder Dr. Rick Scarborough
A Celebration of Charlie Kirk with Recover America Founder Dr. Rick Scarborough
Hotze Health
112 followers
What does courageous faith look like in public life? In this heartfelt episode, Dr. Steve Hotze and longtime friend Dr. Rick Scarborough reflect on the life and ministry of Charlie Kirk, his bold witness for Christ, campus outreach through Turning Point, and his call for pastors and believers to engage culture with truth and grace. They share personal memories, highlight Kirk’s focus on faith, family, and freedom, and describe how his example is stirring a new generation to stand firm.

The conversation urges pastors and Christians to step into the arena and proclaim the gospel, defending biblical principles in civic life, and discipling the next generation. With Scripture-centered encouragement, they remind listeners that the real battle is spiritual, the weapons are not carnal, and perfect love casts out fear. They charge us all to be bold, be faithful, and carry the light forward.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze's best-selling book, "Hormones, Health, and Happiness," call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast.

