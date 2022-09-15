Challenges Facing Psychedelic Companies

The Green Rush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST. The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we discuss psilocybin, the hallucinogenic compound derived from “magic mushrooms.”
Episode 1021 The #TalkingHedge chats with Robert W.E. Laurie, Founder, Ad Lucem Law...
https://youtu.be/z876PI6TsjA
