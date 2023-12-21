Create New Account
Bill Barr Disagrees with Colorado Court: 'Core Problem' With Trump's Ballot Ruling
Published Yesterday

CNN's Jake Tapper is not getting the answers he wants.  Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr picked out his "core problem" with the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar former President Donald Trump from the state ballot.  


Unfortunately for Fake News Jake Tapper, this is not what he wanted to hear and he kept pressing Barr to no avail.  

electionsindictmentpresident donald j trump14th amendmentcolorado supreme court decision

