CHRIST WAS OFFERED ONCE TO BEAR THE SINS OF MANY, WHO LOOK FOR HIS SALVATION, Heb 9:1-28, 20260225
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
31 followers
5 views • 2 days ago

Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Hebrews 9


Then verily the first covenant had also ordinances of divine service, and a worldly sanctuary.


2 For there was a tabernacle made; the first, wherein was the candlestick, and the table, and the shewbread; which is called the sanctuary.


3 And after the second veil, the tabernacle which is called the Holiest of all;


4 Which had the golden censer, and the ark of the covenant overlaid round about with gold, wherein was the golden pot that had manna, and Aaron's rod that budded, and the tables of the covenant;


5 And over it the cherubims of glory shadowing the mercyseat; of which we cannot now speak particularly.


6 Now when these things were 

FCG Church Weekly Worship:

Sabbath: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

 
www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4


 
