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You will never want to use a dating App again after you see this... [27.05.2021]
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191 views • May 27, 2021
Note: The same with social media apps like FB, Twitter and so on...
A call for an uprising - 8 hours ago (edited)
Anyone who gets offended by me cracking a few jokes about Online Dating just take a breath. I'm just messing around at the expense of these vaccinated fools. However anyone choses to date isn't any of my business...
Join the website: www.acallforanuprising.com
Stop video and sub to my main channels below:
Red/yellow channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucra2rfz8sh6dnbg3s_4sd4a
9,332 views•May 27, 2021
A call for an uprising
https://youtu.be/O0koxZhmLpI
A call for an uprising - 8 hours ago (edited)
Anyone who gets offended by me cracking a few jokes about Online Dating just take a breath. I'm just messing around at the expense of these vaccinated fools. However anyone choses to date isn't any of my business...
Join the website: www.acallforanuprising.com
Stop video and sub to my main channels below:
Red/yellow channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucra2rfz8sh6dnbg3s_4sd4a
9,332 views•May 27, 2021
A call for an uprising
https://youtu.be/O0koxZhmLpI
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