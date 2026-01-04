POWER OF FIRE Series - 2026 Le Constellation case study (File 02)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Promotional video from Le Constellation showcasing the incessant use of Pyro at the bar. I've also provided a thumbnail that illustrates the polyurethane foam - colloquially known as 'solid gasoline' - insulation cladding the roof throughout.
But I do not blame the noise reduction foam (i dont want to hear club sound as a random passerby either)... its those gdamn fireworks. It will be the one common causation thread throughout these club, hall or bar fires I upload.
It was just a matter of time...