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Dr. Gold HCQ Treatment Known Since 2005
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61 views • August 07, 2020
In this short clip Dr. Simone Gold explains that there is nothing 'novel' about the current SARS virus, in fact we have been down this road before. It has been known since 2005 that HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) is an effective treatment for this respiratory disease. Many doctors are baffled at the resistance to using this drug to treat patients in 2020. She quotes the article from 2005 saying HCQ should treat a SARS virus.
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