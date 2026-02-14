BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 88: A Last Message
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
21 hours ago

As the last of the Old Testament prophets, Malachi spoke about the future Messiah, addressed the spiritual law of tithing, described what it meant to vainly serve God, wrote a book of remembrance, and received a revelation of the end times.

God spoke to the Jews about their involvement with the Kabbalah and their embrace of its pernicious teachings because they mistakenly thought it ushered in blessings, but failed to discern its doctrine leads to destruction and death. When Malachi was active in Judah, the return of the Jews from Babylon had already taken place. Zerubbabel had started to rebuild the temple.

Ezra had also come from Babylon to reestablish the priesthood and root out the pagan mixed marriages. Malachi was the last of the recorded Old Testament prophets. He was called by God to provide a final warning and give instruction to the Jewish people which would be in effect until the second return of Jesus.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1888.pdf

RLJ-1888 -- NOVEMBER 27, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/

Keywords
kabbalahjewsbabylonjudahend timesrevelationtithingprophetsezrajewish peopleold testamentmalachirebuild the templezerubbabelspiritual lawfuture messiahsecond return of jesusreestablish the priesthoodpagan mixed marriages
