THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 88: A Last Message

As the last of the Old Testament prophets, Malachi spoke about the future Messiah, addressed the spiritual law of tithing, described what it meant to vainly serve God, wrote a book of remembrance, and received a revelation of the end times.

God spoke to the Jews about their involvement with the Kabbalah and their embrace of its pernicious teachings because they mistakenly thought it ushered in blessings, but failed to discern its doctrine leads to destruction and death. When Malachi was active in Judah, the return of the Jews from Babylon had already taken place. Zerubbabel had started to rebuild the temple.

Ezra had also come from Babylon to reestablish the priesthood and root out the pagan mixed marriages. Malachi was the last of the recorded Old Testament prophets. He was called by God to provide a final warning and give instruction to the Jewish people which would be in effect until the second return of Jesus.

