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Bourla now admits vaccine has a weak history.
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59 views • March 19, 2022
We were sold different. Anthony Fauci and all the other experts made it sound like they put in many years of research data into the M RNA vaccines but they didn’t as admitted by Albert Bourla. They never used this technology as a vaccine and our health departments thought it would be safe to inject the billions with this unknown technology. Now the vaccinated are at risk.
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