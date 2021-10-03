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Part 2 Dr. Young, Ramola D, Melinda Czarnyzska, Rainetta Jones (Victims of Government Transhumanism Programs)
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33 views • October 03, 2021
In this video Dr. Young speaks on managing your health, however, he is joined by two women who are victims of ongoing government, military, tech companies, and medical trafficking and transhumanism programs.
They speak about how it is being done and who is behind all of this.
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They speak about how it is being done and who is behind all of this.
Consultation:
https://blacksonrise.com/consultation
Monthly Group-Training
https://blacksonrise.com/group-training/
Herbs:
https://blacksonrise.com/herbs-page/
https://www.paypal.me/RainettaJones?locale.x=en_US
SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNELS
Discord:
https://discord.gg/8v3MfyquV5
Odysee Vlog:
https://odysee.com/@blacksonrise007:b
Mewe:
https://mewe.com/i/prohumanitymeditaions
YouNow:
https://www.younow.com/Blacksonrise
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/blacksonrise/
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