Blockbuster Report: Homeland Security Colluding With Social Media To Silence Americans!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 1, 2022







Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

An amazing investigative report from The Intercept has brought "the receipts" proving the deep - and corrupt - relationship between the US Department of Homeland Security and social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Government agents actually had special access to directly request takedowns of any posts at odds with Biden Administration policy on a range of issues from Covid to Afghanistan to Ukraine. Will the next Congress investigate this shocking attack on the First Amendment?



