Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Blockbuster Report: Homeland Security Colluding With Social Media To Silence Americans!
37 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 21 days ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 1, 2022 



Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

An amazing investigative report from The Intercept has brought "the receipts" proving the deep - and corrupt - relationship between the US Department of Homeland Security and social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter. Government agents actually had special access to directly request takedowns of any posts at odds with Biden Administration policy on a range of issues from Covid to Afghanistan to Ukraine. Will the next Congress investigate this shocking attack on the First Amendment?


Keywords
censorshipfacebooksocial mediatwitterdhscontroldocumentukrainehomeland securitycontentlaw suitcorporatismcovid vaccinethe ron paul liberty reportblockbuster reportsilence americans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket