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IMPORTANT! Plandemic Follow Up Interview with Judy Mikovits, PhD, to Set the Record Straight
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346 views • September 08, 2020
Plandemic producer Mikkii Willis sat down with Dr. Mikovits for a second time to hear her response to the impact of part one and to further disclose details of her story. You have seen the avalanche of "fact-checker" hit pieces on Dr. Mikovits. Now hear her respond with the facts. Watch Plandemic 1, 2, and this interview--plus more--at plandemicseries.com where they are all offered for free download and sharing. Ise.media and londonreal.tv are other sources for censor-free viewing.
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