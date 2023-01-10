Cardinal Muller Exclusive: Will Progressive Leadership Destroy The Church?

The ‘Deep Church’ under Pope Francis has been hard at work in the aftermath Pope Benedict XVI's papacy— implementing radical globalism and progressive propaganda including: dangerous anti-human philosophy, friendly ties to communism, suppression of the Latin Mass, and more. Under Pope Francis, it's no wonder that the German Synod of Bishop and the "Synodal Way" is unhinged. What is next for the Church after the passing of Pope Benedict XVI, and a completely unfettered Pope Francis? Cardinal Müller explains.
