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The History and Secret World of the Freemasons.
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55 views • April 26, 2020
Freemasons motto: 'ORDO AB CHAO' = Order Out of Chaos
Links and text from the video:
The United Grand Lodge of England", who is considered to be the oldest Masonic Grand Lodge in the world.
They deleted this video´s orginial upload at 1.3 million views.
United Grand Lodge of England
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Grand_Lodge_of_England
https://www.ugle.org.uk/
Masonic lodge
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masonic_lodge
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, KG, GCMG, GCVO, CD, ADC(P) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Edward,_Duke_of_Kent
3. aug 2014. Inside the secret world of the Freemasons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPbN6AeAfZI
Top 10 Real Life Secret Societies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbxwZQolBhE
Eye of Providence
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eye_of_Providence
Bloomberg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloomberg_L.P.
https://www.bloomberg.com/
Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visit gold vault at Bank of England
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newsvideo/royalfamilyvideo/9742780/Queen-and-Duke-of-Edinburgh-visit-gold-vault-at-Bank-of-England.html
Jimmy Savile Queen Knighted Serial Child Rapist.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Savile_sexual_abuse_scandal
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/jimmy-savile-raped-10-year-old-boy-after-dressing-as-a-womble-to-film-top-of-the-pops-a6897591.html
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2012/oct/09/jimmy-savile-knighthood
Pope John Paul II
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_John_Paul_II
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Philip,_Duke_of_Edinburgh
Paul Matthew Gambaccini
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Gambaccini
Jimmy Savile abusing 500 children
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2014/06/27/how-bbc-star-jimmy-savile-got-away-with-allegedely-abusing-500-children-and-sex-with-dead-bodies/
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2014/jun/26/jimmy-savile-sexual-abuse-timeline
Inside the Illuminati: Evidence, Objectives, and Methods of Operation
https://books.google.dk/books?id=WKLlBAAAQBAJ&pg=PT170&lpg=PT170&dq=The+Washington+post+jimmy+savile+abusing+500+children+and+sex+with+dead+bodies&source=bl&ots=8kmzN-UP-u&sig=ACfU3U1A9Lww1RvP2ERUvAwSV7WeEZzTgA&hl=da&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjhlZ7XianoAhWzsHEKHZyxD8QQ6AEwBnoECAoQAQ#v=onepage&q&f=false
Illuminati
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illuminati
https://historienet.dk/samfund/illuminati-ville-omstyrte-verden
Meet the Man Who Started the Illuminati
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/magazine/2016/07-08/profile-adam-weishaupt-illuminati-secret-society/
Rafe Heydel-Mankoo
http://www.heydel-mankoo.com/
Tubal-Cain (Facebook)
https://gnosticwarrior.com/tubal-cain.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tubal-cain
http://freemasonrywatch.org/tubalcain.html
https://www.mof.org.au/articles/items-of-interest/67-tubal-cain.html
The Sigil of Lucifer “Seal of Satan”(Google Play)
https://www.ancient-symbols.com/symbols-directory/the-sigil-of-lucifer.html
https://www.reddit.com/r/google/comments/3nax8z/did_anyone_else_notice_the_google_play_logo_is/
Google ("Goo Ghoul") - Part 3 - Google's satanic symbolism
https://steemit.com/google/@newsandviews/don-t-be-evil-that-s-our-job-uncovering-the-dark-side-of-google-goo-ghoul-part-3-google-s-satanic-symbolism
"The Mark of the Beast" (666) as the Google Chrome logo
https://steemit.com/google/@newsandviews/don-t-be-evil-that-s-our-job-uncovering-the-dark-side-of-google-goo-ghoul-part-3-google-s-satanic-symbolism
Luciferian
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luciferianism
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/43bpn3/how-i-became-a-satanist
Order of the Eastern Star
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Eastern_Star
Maryland Child Identification Program
MDCHIP - MWPHGLMD Thomas H. Wise Jr.
http://mdmasons.org/philanthropy/chips/
MWPHGLMD Thomas H. Wise Jr.
https://mwphglmd.org/chip/
"Most Worshipful Past Grand Master and Grand Master Emeritus of the MWPHGLMD"
http://www.sdr139.org/our-namesake/
Masonic Child Identification Program FREE OF CHARGE
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masonic_Child_Identification_Programs
Free Child Identification Program by
Gainesville Charitable Foundation inc.
https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/006959-gainesville-charitable-foundation-inc/
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/592123620
Free Mo Chip Child ID (FREE OF CHARGE)
http://mochip.org/
http://mochip.org/what-we-do/
Missouri Child Identification Program (FREE OF CHARGE)
http://www.ezchildid.com/
http://www.stocktonumc.org/
https://gachip.org/
Why Are the Freemasons Collecting Our Children's DNA?
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/amy-macpherson/freemason_b_1906521.html
MasoniChIP
https://www.masonichip.ca/
National MASONICHIP
http://mochip.org/national-masonichip/
MTV - The Masonic Temple
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masonic_Temple_%28Toronto%29
https://www.youtube.com/apocalypse1
The word 'apocalypse' means 'disclosure of knowledge'.
Links and text from the video:
The United Grand Lodge of England", who is considered to be the oldest Masonic Grand Lodge in the world.
They deleted this video´s orginial upload at 1.3 million views.
United Grand Lodge of England
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Grand_Lodge_of_England
https://www.ugle.org.uk/
Masonic lodge
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masonic_lodge
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, KG, GCMG, GCVO, CD, ADC(P) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Edward,_Duke_of_Kent
3. aug 2014. Inside the secret world of the Freemasons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPbN6AeAfZI
Top 10 Real Life Secret Societies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbxwZQolBhE
Eye of Providence
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eye_of_Providence
Bloomberg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloomberg_L.P.
https://www.bloomberg.com/
Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visit gold vault at Bank of England
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newsvideo/royalfamilyvideo/9742780/Queen-and-Duke-of-Edinburgh-visit-gold-vault-at-Bank-of-England.html
Jimmy Savile Queen Knighted Serial Child Rapist.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Savile_sexual_abuse_scandal
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/jimmy-savile-raped-10-year-old-boy-after-dressing-as-a-womble-to-film-top-of-the-pops-a6897591.html
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2012/oct/09/jimmy-savile-knighthood
Pope John Paul II
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_John_Paul_II
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Philip,_Duke_of_Edinburgh
Paul Matthew Gambaccini
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Gambaccini
Jimmy Savile abusing 500 children
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2014/06/27/how-bbc-star-jimmy-savile-got-away-with-allegedely-abusing-500-children-and-sex-with-dead-bodies/
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2014/jun/26/jimmy-savile-sexual-abuse-timeline
Inside the Illuminati: Evidence, Objectives, and Methods of Operation
https://books.google.dk/books?id=WKLlBAAAQBAJ&pg=PT170&lpg=PT170&dq=The+Washington+post+jimmy+savile+abusing+500+children+and+sex+with+dead+bodies&source=bl&ots=8kmzN-UP-u&sig=ACfU3U1A9Lww1RvP2ERUvAwSV7WeEZzTgA&hl=da&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjhlZ7XianoAhWzsHEKHZyxD8QQ6AEwBnoECAoQAQ#v=onepage&q&f=false
Illuminati
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illuminati
https://historienet.dk/samfund/illuminati-ville-omstyrte-verden
Meet the Man Who Started the Illuminati
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/magazine/2016/07-08/profile-adam-weishaupt-illuminati-secret-society/
Rafe Heydel-Mankoo
http://www.heydel-mankoo.com/
Tubal-Cain (Facebook)
https://gnosticwarrior.com/tubal-cain.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tubal-cain
http://freemasonrywatch.org/tubalcain.html
https://www.mof.org.au/articles/items-of-interest/67-tubal-cain.html
The Sigil of Lucifer “Seal of Satan”(Google Play)
https://www.ancient-symbols.com/symbols-directory/the-sigil-of-lucifer.html
https://www.reddit.com/r/google/comments/3nax8z/did_anyone_else_notice_the_google_play_logo_is/
Google ("Goo Ghoul") - Part 3 - Google's satanic symbolism
https://steemit.com/google/@newsandviews/don-t-be-evil-that-s-our-job-uncovering-the-dark-side-of-google-goo-ghoul-part-3-google-s-satanic-symbolism
"The Mark of the Beast" (666) as the Google Chrome logo
https://steemit.com/google/@newsandviews/don-t-be-evil-that-s-our-job-uncovering-the-dark-side-of-google-goo-ghoul-part-3-google-s-satanic-symbolism
Luciferian
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luciferianism
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/43bpn3/how-i-became-a-satanist
Order of the Eastern Star
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Eastern_Star
Maryland Child Identification Program
MDCHIP - MWPHGLMD Thomas H. Wise Jr.
http://mdmasons.org/philanthropy/chips/
MWPHGLMD Thomas H. Wise Jr.
https://mwphglmd.org/chip/
"Most Worshipful Past Grand Master and Grand Master Emeritus of the MWPHGLMD"
http://www.sdr139.org/our-namesake/
Masonic Child Identification Program FREE OF CHARGE
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masonic_Child_Identification_Programs
Free Child Identification Program by
Gainesville Charitable Foundation inc.
https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/006959-gainesville-charitable-foundation-inc/
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/592123620
Free Mo Chip Child ID (FREE OF CHARGE)
http://mochip.org/
http://mochip.org/what-we-do/
Missouri Child Identification Program (FREE OF CHARGE)
http://www.ezchildid.com/
http://www.stocktonumc.org/
https://gachip.org/
Why Are the Freemasons Collecting Our Children's DNA?
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/amy-macpherson/freemason_b_1906521.html
MasoniChIP
https://www.masonichip.ca/
National MASONICHIP
http://mochip.org/national-masonichip/
MTV - The Masonic Temple
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Masonic_Temple_%28Toronto%29
https://www.youtube.com/apocalypse1
The word 'apocalypse' means 'disclosure of knowledge'.
Keywords
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