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Senator John Kennedy's Way with Words Hilariously Shreds Bidenflation in a Way Like Only He Can
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71 views • April 12, 2022
Senator John Kennedy's Way With Words Hilariously Shreds Bidenflation In A Way Like Only He Can

"It wouldn't surprise me if President Biden stood up tomorrow and said, 'I've discovered the origin of inflation: It originated in a bat.'

Joe Biden has been in the White House going on 16 months. In that time, as most Americans have witnessed, the Biden administration has juggled numerous problems facing the country. While most are entangled with the growing conflict in Ukraine, some like Senator John Kennedy are focusing on the first crisis President Biden ever handled, the Southern border. Recently, the Biden administration rescinded the use of Title 42, which allowed border agents to turn away migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic or a public health emergency.

On top of doing away with Title 42, the White House is supposedly giving illegal immigrants cell phones when they enter the country. The reason for this is to be able to better track them. As can be seen below, Senator Kennedy was astounded by the move, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “I have long believed that the Biden administration is more concerned about the best cordless, three-in-one mop than they are about securing the border. Either one of two things are going on: Either the person that President Biden has put in charge of the border has the IQ of a sloth, or the Biden administration believes in open borders. I think they believe in open borders. That is very unfair.”
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biden adminbidenflationsen john kennedy
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