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Russian Stores Become Empty After introducing QR Codes Everywhere! (July 2021)
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90 views • July 03, 2021
Looks like the Russians are more awake than the Western world. Good on them for standing up against this tyranny! Hopefully they will be able to hang out, given long enough the businesses won't be able to continue, without customers, so something has to give!!
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