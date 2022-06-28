Huge Pentagram Pyramid Discovered On Mars Just South of a Face.

A huge pyramid having the shape of a pentagram was discovered on the surface of Mars. It is situated between Olympus Mons and the Tharsis Montes, and is to be found just west of Biblis Tholus. Although badly damaged, I was able to determine its size, coordinates and rotation from having a star point aimed due north. It’s diameter is over 29 km so this is a giant structure covering an area approximately the size of Chicago. Its artificiality is confirmed by its remarkable coordinates and in the size of its rotation from have a star point aimed due north. A ramp is embedded in the pyramid. The highest point on the ramp has a latitude of π° N in planetocentric coordinates. A structure bearing the image of a face is located to the north of the Pentagram Pyramid. The distance between the centres of the pyramid and the face is exactly 25 Martian kilometers. The Martian kilometer is explained in the video. These and other findings reveal sophisticated engineering and are solid proof of an advanced civilization that once existed on Mars.





Background material for this video can be found in the following Brighteon videos.

(1) A series of 8 videos entitled: NASA’s Big Secret. The Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episodes 1-8. URL’s to the 8 videos can be found in the Description section of the 8th video entitled:

NASA’s Big Secret-Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 8. The Valles Marineris.

https://www.brighteon.com/58be4f8f-670e-4a77-ada7-1f40adf82adb





(2) Huge Discovery! Stonehenge Uses Sacred Geometry To Harmonize With the Cosmos.

https://www.brighteon.com/0e17a70d-8ebb-4263-ac4f-891d093239d2

(3) Date of Defeat of the Original Civilization on Mars: A Scientific Estimate.

https://www.brighteon.com/8f2856c6-85d3-4f1b-8717-976785bffecc

(4) New Findings Confirm the Artificiality of the Cydonia Face & D&M Pyramid on Mars.

https://www.brighteon.com/2624b214-2dba-4a8a-b8d1-e09c76f0c3e7

(5) A Massive Pentagon Pyramid Discovered On Mars

https://www.brighteon.com/370f0c93-bf92-4f73-8ca9-da0dbf462dd7