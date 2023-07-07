2023-7-7 what does it look like serving the Father - 210

2023-7-7 what does it look like serving the Father - 210What we think, and what is, are often two different things when serving the Father. Faith is living to what we read and hear from Him, while the world goes about in a different manner because they are not aware spiritually. And then to complicate the matter, there is that works against us spiritually, to sift us out and to see who we really are. This video goes over living in faith to what now is, as I also am working in the garden. I don't have time to just make videos, we have to be about the Father's business preparing. HE gives us the foresight to do things in faith before the time, so we are prepared and have things worked out in advance. Praise Yahuah for His faithfulness.









gofundme link...to help us build a room for expected son in 3 weeks...https://gofund.me/59d10b8c

