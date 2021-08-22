THE PFIZER VAX TURNS MAN INTO A ZOMBIE/VEGETABLE. THIS IS THE DAMAGE IT CAN DO. WORSE THAN DEATH. (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-To me, this would be worse than death itself. Trapped inside his own body. Trapped inside his own mind???More videos with information you need to know:Doctors and Hospitals are getting paid to kill you. As much as $80,000 per 200 jabbed. (Genocide)An example of a 5G slow kill. It kills plants and animals. It will kill us also if we don't stop it100 YEAR OLD CARTOON ABOUT COVID - WHATS HAPPENING NOW BEING SHOWN TO US 100 YEARS AGOA Killing Of The Mind...The Mass Covid Psychosis that has overtaken the world. You need to see this!VACCINE NANO TECH BEING USED TO ASSIMILATE THE WORLDHow many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDERJONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONESSOMETHING BIG IS COMING....How Everyone Will Test Positive For COVID-19 - The 5G EnhancementAngela Merkel does the "snake dance" in 2016 the end of the video has a warning for us.VACCINE ONLY WORKS FOR A FEW WEEKS ACCORDING TO CDC - GOVERNMENT TO RECOMMEND TWO SHOTS PER MONTHCHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINESTRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS ARCHIVES - BLOOD THIRSTY ADRENOCHROME ADDICTS OCCULT PROPAGANDA VIDEOSThe covid test does not allow them to identify variants. The "Delta" variant is a complete fraud. They are making it up as they go along:ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to knowBREAKING: Vaccinated Super Spreaders will trigger a new wave of infections.CLONES AND REPLICANTS MAKE THEIR DEBUT ON TELEVISION - CELEBS & POLITICIANS GOING "AVATAR"VACCINE COULD CONTAIN NANO BOTS ACCORDING TO HACKERS - A DEAD MAN'S SWITCH?STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS ARCHIVES - BLOOD THIRSTY ADRENOCHROME ADDICTS OCCULT PROPAGANDA VIDEOSLESSCategory EducationSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over