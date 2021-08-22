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THE PFIZER VAX TURNS MAN INTO A ZOMBIE/VEGETABLE. THIS IS THE DAMAGE IT CAN DO. WORSE THAN DEATH. (MIRRORED)
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7820 views • August 22, 2021
THE PFIZER VAX TURNS MAN INTO A ZOMBIE/VEGETABLE. THIS IS THE DAMAGE IT CAN DO. WORSE THAN DEATH. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/926Ycq4LNnQu/
To me, this would be worse than death itself. Trapped inside his own body. Trapped inside his own mind???
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LESS
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/926Ycq4LNnQu/
To me, this would be worse than death itself. Trapped inside his own body. Trapped inside his own mind???
More videos with information you need to know:
Doctors and Hospitals are getting paid to kill you. As much as $80,000 per 200 jabbed. (Genocide)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVLA3mKzb7kw/
An example of a 5G slow kill. It kills plants and animals. It will kill us also if we don't stop it
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lkH9Ue5HiYb9/
100 YEAR OLD CARTOON ABOUT COVID - WHATS HAPPENING NOW BEING SHOWN TO US 100 YEARS AGO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Emac21ORQiFs/
A Killing Of The Mind...The Mass Covid Psychosis that has overtaken the world. You need to see this!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lsjh7Y10xAp6/
VACCINE NANO TECH BEING USED TO ASSIMILATE THE WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bG6lp330hh5L/
How many must die before enough realize they are lying to us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
30 Questions that expose Covid for what it is...FRAUD, GENOCIDE AND MURDER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bJpAzlonpLt0/
JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
SOMETHING BIG IS COMING....
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TeQLBRlq5DB6/
How Everyone Will Test Positive For COVID-19 - The 5G Enhancement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Rv02QTPbgXh/
Angela Merkel does the "snake dance" in 2016 the end of the video has a warning for us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3cPLcyu2hXdC/
VACCINE ONLY WORKS FOR A FEW WEEKS ACCORDING TO CDC - GOVERNMENT TO RECOMMEND TWO SHOTS PER MONTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xUIZzThCwiMv/
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS ARCHIVES - BLOOD THIRSTY ADRENOCHROME ADDICTS OCCULT PROPAGANDA VIDEOS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lcgb2jYTgb2P/
The covid test does not allow them to identify variants. The "Delta" variant is a complete fraud. They are making it up as they go along:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
ICU NURSE - ''You're being lied to about COVID.'' Some things you need to know
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJG37A8xnpmN/
BREAKING: Vaccinated Super Spreaders will trigger a new wave of infections.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TljIvUqUwlYs/
CLONES AND REPLICANTS MAKE THEIR DEBUT ON TELEVISION - CELEBS & POLITICIANS GOING "AVATAR"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kbHpIALs895S/
VACCINE COULD CONTAIN NANO BOTS ACCORDING TO HACKERS - A DEAD MAN'S SWITCH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojMhDrE6LGQ2/
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS ARCHIVES - BLOOD THIRSTY ADRENOCHROME ADDICTS OCCULT PROPAGANDA VIDEOS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lcgb2jYTgb2P/
LESS
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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