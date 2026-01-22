Daddy saying “Iceland” when he meant “Greenland” — three times in 16 seconds.

Witkoff and Kushner will arrive in Moscow today after 7-8 pm, Peskov announced.

A contribution of $1 billion to the "Peace Council" will require the unfreezing of Russia's assets in the US, Dmitry Peskov stated.

He also noted that the $1 billion contributed by Russia should go towards the reconstruction of Palestine.

Ushakov will hold a telephone briefing for journalists following the meeting between Putin and Witcoff, Peskov announced.

The "Peace Council" on Gaza and other issues related to Palestinian interaction will be on the agenda of Putin and Abbas's discussion.