After demining, the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, where battles took place, has started the first three workshops.

Currently, 3,700 people are already working in production, and part of the output is being used to restore the enterprise.

Zelensky had a meeting today with Norwegian Prime Minister and the President of Finland

In total, Norway promises to provide Ukraine with $1.8 billion next year:

- $800 million for financial and humanitarian support

- $1 billion - for benefits and salaries for nurses, doctors, teachers and other public sector employees.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Hahn Stere announced this at a briefing with Zelensky.

He announced direct economic support next year, including for critical infrastructure.

At the same time, Norway has a 5-year package of support for the defense, economy and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Norway is also increasing its production of ammunition to help Kiev.

Zelensky also had a meeting with President Niinisto to thank Finland for 21 defense aid packages for AFU, as well as for doubling the production of artillery ammunition in Finland.

They also talked about the Peace Formula and how to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, throughout Europe and beyond.

During the talks with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, Zelensky thanked Sweden for 14 packages of military aid, including Archers, IRIS-T,CV-90 and other necessary equipment and ammunition, as well as for its long-term commitment to support Ukraine.

They focused on the upcoming summit of the European Council and the importance of taking historic steps for Ukraine and Europe in general. He appreciate Sweden's active support at the level of European institutions.

Zelensky said that he also believe that the day will come when Sweden's voice in NATO will strongly support Ukraine's membership.

During our meeting, Zelensky thanked the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for military aid from Denmark, including the recent large package, as well as support for the reconstruction of Nikolaev, the creation of the Ukraine Support Fund and leadership in the aviation coalition.

"Long-term support, unity and strength are key factors in defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine. I am grateful to Denmark for sharing these common goals and working with us to achieve a just peace." said the NarcoFuhrer