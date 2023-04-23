Vengeance (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Es wird keine politische Lösung geben, alles ist unterwandert.Die Völker selbst müssen die Verantwortung übernehmen und nicht mehr an inländische Feinde abtreten.
Das Wort NEIN und die Wahrheit sind unsere stärksten Waffen im Kampf gegen den Abschaum.
Es liegt an uns, den Völkern Europas, das Versprechen von Andreas einzulösen.
Aufrichtige Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Youtube)
Musik:
Manowar - Warriors Of The World (Instrumental)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qpLqu4UTbg
