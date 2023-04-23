Create New Account
Vengeance (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 19 hours ago |

Es wird keine politische Lösung geben, alles ist unterwandert.Die Völker selbst müssen die Verantwortung übernehmen und nicht mehr an inländische Feinde abtreten.


Das Wort NEIN und die Wahrheit sind unsere stärksten Waffen im Kampf gegen den Abschaum.


Es liegt an uns, den Völkern Europas, das Versprechen von Andreas einzulösen.


Aufrichtige Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Musik:

Manowar - Warriors Of The World (Instrumental)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qpLqu4UTbg

animationviolenceblmresistancesuperheromigrationopen bordersbatmangermanydemocracymarvelkalergideutschlandwehrmachtberlinvengeancesubtitlewhite lives mattergothamgermaniaftaolteutondark knight rises

