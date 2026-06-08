"A Man With A Withered Hand Is Healed By Jesus"

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My new video looks at another miracle performed by Jesus. While teaching in the synagogue, Jesus heals a man with a withered hand. The healing not only shows Jesus' divine power, but also a profound example of compassion and mercy. It also showed the Pharisees' frustration in trying to catch Jesus in violation of the Sabbath law. Jesus after the healing, pointed out to everyone the importance of doing good even on the Sabbath.