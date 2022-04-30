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The Staircase of Disbelief - Neil Kramer- Veritas Radio - 7772666
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20 views • April 30, 2022
Describes the progression of how REAL truth is acquired.
Please take the time to visit http://veritasradio.com for more incredible content like this. Feel free to share this video. Please add this disclaimer should you choose to mirror this video. A 14 minute presentation on the "Staircase of Disbelief". A description of a personal journey of discovery, the systematic dismantling of a lifetime's worth of ideas and concepts that have been falsely planted, watered and protected by those who control the media, the education system and, ultimately, the governments of the world. Also, for an amazing compilation of related material, please visit http://stoplookthink.com "
7772666, Truth, Neil Kramer, Veritas Radio, Staircase
Please take the time to visit http://veritasradio.com for more incredible content like this. Feel free to share this video. Please add this disclaimer should you choose to mirror this video. A 14 minute presentation on the "Staircase of Disbelief". A description of a personal journey of discovery, the systematic dismantling of a lifetime's worth of ideas and concepts that have been falsely planted, watered and protected by those who control the media, the education system and, ultimately, the governments of the world. Also, for an amazing compilation of related material, please visit http://stoplookthink.com "
7772666, Truth, Neil Kramer, Veritas Radio, Staircase
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