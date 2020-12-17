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King Donald 11/24/2020
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3 views • December 17, 2020
This video puts together several facts:
FACT: The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA [all CAP corporation is dissolved as of Nov. 5, 2020
FACT: The Constitution is null and void.
FACT: Our Constitutional freedoms are gone.
FACT: The Republic is gone!
FACT: The fall of America as was prophesied by Dumitru 40 years ago HAS happened.
PROPHECY: Trump will win the election
PROPHECY: The internal revolution will start. People will fight against the government
PROPHECY: Trump will declare Martial Law giving him the authority of a King.
PROPHECY: Trump will invoke in Insurrection Act of 1870 and use U.S. Military against American Citizens
PROPHECY: With Constitutional protections removed evil will be put down en masse.
PROPHECY: The storm will stop on our around Passover 2021 which is March 27, 2021
PROPHECY: This will bring in a great opportunity for a period of peace and prosperity
PROPHECY: This judgment will bring the greatest move of God in human history
PROPHECY: The remaining names in the Book of Life will come in then the Tribulation begins.
CONCLUSION: Donald J. Trump will have the powers of a King hence KING DONALD.
Soon President Trump will hold a position of great power. He will not be called King, but he will hold the Power of a King. Evil people has hid behind the protections of our constitution and our Freedom. President Trump is the only one to expose them, clean house and drain the swamp. This is God's plan to use President Trump to clean and purify America before the tribulation begins.
Make sure you join in at www.watchprophecyclub.com to watch (for free) all 9 of our Occult DVD's online. It will be available for the rest of the month of October, as well as the whole month of November 2020.
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:
www.spiritofprophecychurch.com
FACT: The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA [all CAP corporation is dissolved as of Nov. 5, 2020
FACT: The Constitution is null and void.
FACT: Our Constitutional freedoms are gone.
FACT: The Republic is gone!
FACT: The fall of America as was prophesied by Dumitru 40 years ago HAS happened.
PROPHECY: Trump will win the election
PROPHECY: The internal revolution will start. People will fight against the government
PROPHECY: Trump will declare Martial Law giving him the authority of a King.
PROPHECY: Trump will invoke in Insurrection Act of 1870 and use U.S. Military against American Citizens
PROPHECY: With Constitutional protections removed evil will be put down en masse.
PROPHECY: The storm will stop on our around Passover 2021 which is March 27, 2021
PROPHECY: This will bring in a great opportunity for a period of peace and prosperity
PROPHECY: This judgment will bring the greatest move of God in human history
PROPHECY: The remaining names in the Book of Life will come in then the Tribulation begins.
CONCLUSION: Donald J. Trump will have the powers of a King hence KING DONALD.
Soon President Trump will hold a position of great power. He will not be called King, but he will hold the Power of a King. Evil people has hid behind the protections of our constitution and our Freedom. President Trump is the only one to expose them, clean house and drain the swamp. This is God's plan to use President Trump to clean and purify America before the tribulation begins.
Make sure you join in at www.watchprophecyclub.com to watch (for free) all 9 of our Occult DVD's online. It will be available for the rest of the month of October, as well as the whole month of November 2020.
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:
www.spiritofprophecychurch.com
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