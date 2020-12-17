King Donald 11/24/2020

This video puts together several facts:FACT: The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA [all CAP corporation is dissolved as of Nov. 5, 2020FACT: The Constitution is null and void.FACT: Our Constitutional freedoms are gone.FACT: The Republic is gone!FACT: The fall of America as was prophesied by Dumitru 40 years ago HAS happened.PROPHECY: Trump will win the electionPROPHECY: The internal revolution will start. People will fight against the governmentPROPHECY: Trump will declare Martial Law giving him the authority of a King.PROPHECY: Trump will invoke in Insurrection Act of 1870 and use U.S. Military against American CitizensPROPHECY: With Constitutional protections removed evil will be put down en masse.PROPHECY: The storm will stop on our around Passover 2021 which is March 27, 2021PROPHECY: This will bring in a great opportunity for a period of peace and prosperityPROPHECY: This judgment will bring the greatest move of God in human historyPROPHECY: The remaining names in the Book of Life will come in then the Tribulation begins.CONCLUSION: Donald J. Trump will have the powers of a King hence KING DONALD.Soon President Trump will hold a position of great power. He will not be called King, but he will hold the Power of a King. Evil people has hid behind the protections of our constitution and our Freedom. President Trump is the only one to expose them, clean house and drain the swamp. This is God's plan to use President Trump to clean and purify America before the tribulation begins.Make sure you join in at www.watchprophecyclub.com to watch (for free) all 9 of our Occult DVD's online. It will be available for the rest of the month of October, as well as the whole month of November 2020.Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:Visit us online at:EMP Shields:www.empshield.comPromo Code: ProphecyTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.comPromo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:www.heavensharvest.comPromo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:www.spiritofprophecychurch.com