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Face Masks and Quarantine In the Bible!
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723 views • May 06, 2022
Ironically, some of the loudest proponents against ways to reduce infection are professing Christians, but why aren't they being consistent with what the Bible teaches?
Click the link to watch a longer video called "The Scientific Method and Jesus": https://bit.ly/3uNLWhC
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click the link to watch a longer video called "The Scientific Method and Jesus": https://bit.ly/3uNLWhC
For inquiries email [email protected]
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