"Chemical-Biological has merged with Cyber and AI. It is changing our ability for non-consent, Emergency Management, esablish NEW needs, values & norms" The emerging armamentarium of cognitive warfare

https://youtu.be/ABGnK6KLYs4?si=PFHBAFPWQFJxZiMT

.

James Giordano Professor of Neurology, Georgetown University Medical Center

https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=vUQMjoAAAAAJ&hl=en

.

James Giordano, PhD, MPhil, is Chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program, Scholar-in-Residence, leads the Sub-Program in Military Medical Ethics, and Co-director of the O’Neill-Pellegrino Program in Brain Science and Global Health Law and Policy in the Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics; and is Professor in the Departments of Neurology and Biochemistry at Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, DC, USA. He is also Distinguished Visiting Professor of Brain Science, Health Promotions and Ethics at the Coburg University of Applied Sciences, Coburg, Germany, and was formerly 2011-2012 JW Fulbright Foundation Visiting Professor of Neurosciences and Neuroethics at the Ludwig-Maximilians University, Munich, Germany.





Prof. Giordano currently serves as Chair of the Neuroethics Program of the IEEE Brain Project, and an appointed member of the Neuroethics, Legal and Social Issues (NELSI) Advisory Panel of the Defense Advanced Research Projects’ Agency (DARPA). He has previously served as Research Fellow and Task Leader of the EU Human Brain Project Sub-Project on Dual-Use Brain Science; an appointed member of United States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary’s Advisory Council on Human Research Protections (SACHRP); and as Senior Science Advisory Fellow of the Strategic Multilayer Assessment Branch of the Joint Staff of the Pentagon.

https://clinicalbioethics.georgetown.edu/jgiordano/

.

intigrative scientific convergence #BiodigitalConvergence

https://www.google.com/search?q=intigrative+scientific+convergence&sca_esv=06f86e98f1702d92&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWIJnbKDl-BMNVRzSK_7p4DU7tNDOmg%3A1722524484117&source=hp&ei=RKOrZu3xBLSy0PEPkaT_gA8&oq=intigrative+scientific+converg&gs_lp=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-YAxaSBwQxLjI5oAfQ4wE&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#sbfbu=1&pi=intigrative%20scientific%20convergence

.

How bio-convergence is shaping the future of healthcare technology Isreal Inovation Authority 2020

https://rumble.com/v4q9q98-april-18-2024.html