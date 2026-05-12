Vinyl Flooring Installation in Denver | Types, Benefits & Installation Overview

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Vinyl flooring is commonly used in Denver homes due to its durability, water resistance, and range of design options. Learn the differences between luxury vinyl plank (LVP), luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and sheet vinyl, along with general information about installation methods, maintenance, and long-term performance.