Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Hawaii Fires -- Canadian Conspiracy Corner (CCC) vs the NY Times + "Trusted Institutions"
Published 17 hours ago

The Hawaii fires in Lahaina were devastating. And as usual the conspiracy theorist were out in full force proposing that it might have been a directed energy weapons that annihilated specific houses while leaving the trees intact, in an effort to get the local Hawaiians to sell their beachfront property to celebrities and other elites who demand the land.In the past, many of us would roll our eyes as the conspiracy theorists gallivanted around yelling bedlam, but recent events surrounding Hunter Biden laptop, Covid, and the political persecution of Trump have dissolved the trust in our institutions we used to believe. Now it's not so clear which side to gravitate to.

#hawaii #lahainafire #nytimes #trust #conspiracy


