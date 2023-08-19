The Hawaii Fires -- Canadian Conspiracy Corner (CCC) vs the NY Times + "Trusted Institutions"

The Hawaii fires in Lahaina were devastating. And as usual the conspiracy theorist were out in full force proposing that it might have been a directed energy weapons that annihilated specific houses while leaving the trees intact, in an effort to get the local Hawaiians to sell their beachfront property to celebrities and other elites who demand the land.In the past, many of us would roll our eyes as the conspiracy theorists gallivanted around yelling bedlam, but recent events surrounding Hunter Biden laptop, Covid, and the political persecution of Trump have dissolved the trust in our institutions we used to believe. Now it's not so clear which side to gravitate to.
#hawaii #lahainafire #nytimes #trust #conspiracy
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.