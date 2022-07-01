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0701-2022- LYNN AND STEPH ON JULY 2022 SPECIAL WITH SOMETHING FREE FOR THE FIRST SEVEN….
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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63 views • July 01, 2022

Lynn and Steph discuss the July 2022 special on the Plasma Energy Station and why it will be important if there are food shortages.  The first seven people to order will receive one of our new Turquoise – Shungite pendants.  Find out the beneficial aspects of turquoise.  Lynn and Steph were also interviewed this week by Sean at USAmedbeds.com.  The link is below along with the youtube link of the first interview Lynn had with Sean last month.--

July 1, 2022 interview with Sean  www.USAmedbed.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLD7HfAC5Rs

Lynn’s early June 2022 interview with Sean--

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvCt5iZyNQs&t=155s

Find out about some great savings for the month of July, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com   


Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website. 

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.


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freeshungiteplasma energyturquoisependantsplasma energy stationusamedbeds
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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