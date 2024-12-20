James Madison's Forgotten Plan to Stop Federal Tyranny Revealed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The states are “duty bound to interpose.” That’s how James Madison put it in his Virginia Resolutions, passed Dec 21 and 24, 1798, against the Alien and Sedition acts. They answer a timeless question: What should be done when the federal government oversteps its constitutional bounds? In this episode, learn 6 essential principles that make up Madison’s plan to stop federal tyranny.
Path to Liberty: December 20, 2024