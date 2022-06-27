Dr. Jane Ruby on Flyover Conservatives - unnatural clots GRAPHIC

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Dr. Jane Ruby comments on the white, rubbery clots that are being removed from dead people by embalmers. She speculates that they are associated with the Covid MRNA injections since all people who have also have had the jab or their "vaccine" status is unknown. No people who have definitely not been jabbed show these clots.