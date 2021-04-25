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What Are The Gifts In Never Ending Plasma Energy Stress and Depression Relief?
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193 views • April 25, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz describes many of the energies that are in Stress and Depression Relief. Some energies will be helpful for physical stress and depression and some for emotional stress and depression. Some energies will help with issues from the EMF soup we live in. There are dozens of energies that include the energies of fenbendazole, ivermectin and thiamine, as well as energies from shungite, gold, silver, vitamins, minerals and much, much more. See the other recent videos that have been done by Lynn and her daughter, Stephanie, under Plasma Energy on Brigteon.com.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING "DR. PAUL'S NANO-COATING PROCESS" VISIT OUR WEBSITE Lynn Schmaltz answers the question of ‘where have we been” in this short video. And she wants to share a video from 2019 with Dr. Paul and Lynn discussing the important of intention. .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcu6W-YHoAk&;t=118s You can see recent videos Lynn and Steph have done on the health and medical channel on brighteon.com. Search for Plasma Energy.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING many on the decisions people are making today about accepting the experimental biological jab, visit our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com . Click on the “FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" box on the right side of the home page. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING "DR. PAUL'S NANO-COATING PROCESS" VISIT OUR WEBSITE Lynn Schmaltz answers the question of ‘where have we been” in this short video. And she wants to share a video from 2019 with Dr. Paul and Lynn discussing the important of intention. .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bcu6W-YHoAk&;t=118s You can see recent videos Lynn and Steph have done on the health and medical channel on brighteon.com. Search for Plasma Energy.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS INCLUDING many on the decisions people are making today about accepting the experimental biological jab, visit our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com . Click on the “FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" box on the right side of the home page. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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