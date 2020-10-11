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41. MMS MEDIA PROPAGANDA VS. REAL PEOPLE: You decide who is telling the truth.
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142 views • October 11, 2020
Here we have a NEWS OUTLET, a MEDICAL DOCTOR and the FDA GUIDLINES combining forces to go against Chlorine Dioxide. However, it is the REAL PEOPLE who give their knowledge on the truth that help us to understand what is going on. The tides have turned and the trugh is getting out.
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