American Oil Saved The World

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The biggest surprise so far is that the world did not run out of oil.
The reason is simple: America is pumping an additional 4M barrels of oil.
That nearly doubled America’s oil exports to over 8M.
Nearly 40% of the Hormuz blockage is already replaced.
This is not your grandfather’s oil crisis.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (18 May 2026)