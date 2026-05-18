American Oil Saved The World

The biggest surprise so far is that the world did not run out of oil.

The reason is simple: America is pumping an additional 4M barrels of oil.

That nearly doubled America’s oil exports to over 8M.

Nearly 40% of the Hormuz blockage is already replaced.

This is not your grandfather’s oil crisis.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (18 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/4FYhb2TwR-Y