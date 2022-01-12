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They Were Planning To Sacrifice Fauci, This Is NOT A Win It's A Trap
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382 views • January 12, 2022
I took part of a video I uploaded 8 months ago and put it into this, so you can see that this is a false narrative they have been trying to prime you for. I told you they would do this. Remember, if they say it's a bio-weapon they WILL force you to get a vaccine. They will say it's necessary now and in fact it's national security because we can't have you spreading a bio-weapon! This is not a win, it's establishing a false narrative. The virus does not exist it's social engineering!
The video excerpt from May starts at 5:29
The video excerpt from May starts at 5:29
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