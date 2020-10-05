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Did Bill Gates pay WHO $50 million to declare a pandemic? Looks pretty suspicious.
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48 views • October 05, 2020
Suspicious circumstances. . . around the 3 minute mark: 1. WHO does not want to declare a pandemic. 2. Bill Gates gives $50 million which benefits WHO. 3. The next day WHO declares Covid-19 a pandemic.
Video source:
https://youtu.be/LgviYB0eP0Y
Video source:
https://youtu.be/LgviYB0eP0Y
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