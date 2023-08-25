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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 24
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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56 views • August 25, 2023

 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 24


▪️In the early morning, an AFU landing group deliberately dropped off on Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea.


After filming the video, the Ukrainian saboteurs retreated from the peninsula without attracting attention.


▪️Russian troops have shelled Ukrainian military facilities in Dnipro region.


As a result of the strike, a railroad junction, which plays a key role in the AFU logistics in this direction, was hit.


▪️The Russian troops continue their offensive in the Kupyansk sector.


The AFU are putting up fierce resistance in an attempt to keep control of Sinkivka and Petropavlivka.


▪️Ukrainian units continue to shell frontline settlements in Donbas on a daily basis.


Oleksandrivka and Donetsk came under fire, where civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Two people were killed.


▪️On the Vremivka sector, after prolonged fighting for Staromaiors’ke and Urozhaine, the AFU's advance has slowed somewhat.


The enemy is regrouping, with Russian aviation and artillery actively launching strikes on its positions.


▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU continue to storm Robotyne. The fighting there has shifted to the southern outskirts.


At the same time, Ukrainian units are attacking Russian positions to the east of the village.


▪️Ukrainian units once again attempted to land a sabotage and reconnaissance group on the left bank of the Dnipro River.


The enemy group was detected and destroyed between the localities of Hola Prystan’ and Kardyshynka.

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