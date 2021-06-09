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Deep State Is Losing Arguments and the Narrative @on_the_fringe Dan RadioStyle
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90 views • June 09, 2021
Deep State Is Losing Arguments and the Narrative
@on_the_fringe Dan RadioStyle
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/Deep-State-Is-Losing-Arguments-and-the-Narrative:c?r=Ek7V4jBtaZY9wgDWoKS5fa4Qfo6GSNnz
The damning information continues to come out faster than the deep state can counter. They are standing there in most cases, holding onto lies that are publicly accepted as lies. They still cling to their same sorry sad lies and they are now showing how obvious their attempts are at this point. The Booms will be heard soon. WWG1WGA
@on_the_fringe Dan RadioStyle
https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2/Deep-State-Is-Losing-Arguments-and-the-Narrative:c?r=Ek7V4jBtaZY9wgDWoKS5fa4Qfo6GSNnz
The damning information continues to come out faster than the deep state can counter. They are standing there in most cases, holding onto lies that are publicly accepted as lies. They still cling to their same sorry sad lies and they are now showing how obvious their attempts are at this point. The Booms will be heard soon. WWG1WGA
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