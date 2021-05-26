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mRNA Victims, Blinded by Science
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131 views • May 26, 2021
The first Blinded by Science Video was launched a year ago June 2020. And the second or part two was released in October 2020. This is the third part and the only one that shows actual victims. The first two where warnings of this event beforehand. This is the ninth video where I show victims of this depopulation event. I wish it was not true. R.I.P VICTIMS OF CIRCA 2025, AGENDA 21/2030 DEPOPULATION EVENT.
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